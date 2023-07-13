Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of Dollar General, a 9,100-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Oklahoma July 13, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

ADA, Oklahoma, July 13, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Dollar General, a 9,100-square-foot net-leased property located in Ada, Oklahoma. The asset sold for $1,443,317.



The buyer, a private investor, was secured and represented by Marcus & Millichap. Steve Greer, Oklahoma Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.



Dollar General is located at 12899 County Road 3522 in Ada, Oklahoma. The property was newly constructed, and they operated under a 15 year absolute net-lease at the time of the sale.