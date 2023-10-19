Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of Grease Monkey in Brighton, Colorado
October 19, 2023 at 04:22 pm EDT
Share
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of Grease Monkey in Brighton, Colorado
October 19, 2023
LinkedIn Email App
BRIGHTON, Colo., October 12, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Grease Monkey, an absolute NNN lease with 11.5 years remaining and two five-year renewal options. The asset traded for $1,650,000.
Brian Bailey, senior vice president, and Drew Isaac, senior managing director, in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer selected within one week of marketing and closed 30 days after for 99.6% of the list price.
Grease Monkey is located at 4114 East Bromley Lane in Brighton, Colorado. The property is situated on 0.78 acres and has high visibility from East Bromley Lane and Prairie Center Parkway. This asset is also located in a dominant retail corridor next to Lowe's, Target, Home Depot, Brakes Plus, and more. This is The Isaac Group's 35th Grease Monkey location they have sold.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 19 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2023 20:21:08 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.