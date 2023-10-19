Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of Grease Monkey in Brighton, Colorado October 19, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

BRIGHTON, Colo., October 12, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Grease Monkey, an absolute NNN lease with 11.5 years remaining and two five-year renewal options. The asset traded for $1,650,000.



Brian Bailey, senior vice president, and Drew Isaac, senior managing director, in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer selected within one week of marketing and closed 30 days after for 99.6% of the list price.



Grease Monkey is located at 4114 East Bromley Lane in Brighton, Colorado. The property is situated on 0.78 acres and has high visibility from East Bromley Lane and Prairie Center Parkway. This asset is also located in a dominant retail corridor next to Lowe's, Target, Home Depot, Brakes Plus, and more. This is The Isaac Group's 35th Grease Monkey location they have sold.