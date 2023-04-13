Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Streetsboro, Ohio
04/13/2023 | 01:25pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Streetsboro, Ohio
April 13, 2023
STREETSBORO, Ohio, April 13, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Holiday Inn Express & Suites Cleveland - Streetsboro, a 68-room hospitality property located in Streetsboro, Ohio.
Alexandre Duong, a Senior Managing Director in Marcus & Millichap's Cleveland office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company and procured the buyer as well.
"We generated robust interest with our national marketing campaign and multiple offers" said Alexandre Duong, the agent on the transaction. "In conjunction with our ability to identify and articulate value and provide financing, it resulted in a smooth transaction for both parties with the hotel selling with an in place project cap rate below 5 percent with an attractive future ROI for the buyers after execution of a new business plan."
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Cleveland - Streetsboro is located at 9459 OH-14 in Streetsboro, Ohio. The hotel was constructed in 1999 and will continue operating as a Holiday Inn Express after completion of a new renovation.
