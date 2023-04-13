Advanced search
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
02:06:28 2023-04-13 pm EDT
32.01 USD   +1.36%
Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Streetsboro, Ohio

04/13/2023 | 01:25pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Streetsboro, Ohio
April 13, 2023
STREETSBORO, Ohio, April 13, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Holiday Inn Express & Suites Cleveland - Streetsboro, a 68-room hospitality property located in Streetsboro, Ohio.

Alexandre Duong, a Senior Managing Director in Marcus & Millichap's Cleveland office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company and procured the buyer as well.

"We generated robust interest with our national marketing campaign and multiple offers" said Alexandre Duong, the agent on the transaction. "In conjunction with our ability to identify and articulate value and provide financing, it resulted in a smooth transaction for both parties with the hotel selling with an in place project cap rate below 5 percent with an attractive future ROI for the buyers after execution of a new business plan."

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Cleveland - Streetsboro is located at 9459 OH-14 in Streetsboro, Ohio. The hotel was constructed in 1999 and will continue operating as a Holiday Inn Express after completion of a new renovation.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 17:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
