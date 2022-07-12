Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:33 2022-07-12 pm EDT
36.85 USD   +0.89%
02:54pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Announces the Sale of Lakeshore Villa, a 40-Unit Apartment Building in Lakeside, California
PU
02:54pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers $5.89 Million for 31-Unit Multifamily Complex in Little Havana
PU
02:54pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers Sale of 5,5775 Land Development in Miami
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of Lakeshore Villa, a 40-Unit Apartment Building in Lakeside, California

07/12/2022 | 02:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of Lakeshore Villa, a 40-Unit Apartment Building in Lakeside, California
July 12, 2022
LAKESIDE, Cali, July 12, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Lakeshore Villa, a 40-unit apartment property located in Lakeside, California. The asset sold for $9,500,000.

Austin Ray Huffman, Senior Partner and Christopher J. Zorbas, Executive Managing Director of Investments, both with Zorbas | Huffman| & Partners in Marcus & Millichap's San Diego Del Mar office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, The Buege Family Trust. The buyer, Srinivas Yalamanchili of Positive Investments, was also secured and represented by Huffman and Zorbas.

Lakeshore Villa is located at 12630 Lakeshore Drive in Lakeside, California. The apartment community is located directly across Lindo Lake County Park, a prime recreation attraction in Lakeside, California. Built in 1974 on 1.24 acres, with a unit mix comprised of 20 one-bedroom/one-bathroom units and 20 two-bedroom/one-bathroom units, Lakeshore Villa Apartments feature beautiful views of Lindo Lake County Park from the front facing units, and immediate access to a plethora of park amenities. The Lindo Lake County Park boasts 1.5 miles of serene multi-use trails, 17 free fitness stations along the trail, family and group picnic areas, skate park, children's playground, softball field, horseshoe pits, tennis courts, a unique butterfly garden, and a historical boathouse on a man-made island. The property's common area amenities include a sparkling swimming pool with sundeck, on-site laundry facilities, and ample on-site parking.

Lakeside is located 20-miles northeast of downtown San Diego, and rental demand in the submarket reached a five-year high in 2021 due to a surge across the county for larger and more affordable units, away from density and coastal areas. Given the limited inventory in Lakeside, and steady demand in the submarket, the vacancy rate has fallen to 1.6% compared to the five-year high average of 3.3%. With uptick in demand, the 12-month asking rent growth in the submarket is 9%. Average in-place rents at the property lag market rent by 44%, and significant rental lift can be captured by performing unit and community enhancements.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 18:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
02:54pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Announces the Sale of Lakeshore Villa, a 40-Unit Apartment Building i..
PU
02:54pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers $5.89 Million for 31-Unit Multifamily Complex in Little Havan..
PU
02:54pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers Sale of 5,5775 Land Development in Miami
PU
01:54pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers Sale of Northeast Birmingham Apartment Complex
PU
07/11MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Negotiates the Sale of Priority Plastics, a 80,640-Square-Foot Indust..
PU
07/11MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Negotiations the Sale of Kamsy Event Center, a 9,734-Square-Foot Vaca..
PU
07/11MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Announces $2.6 Million Sale of O'Reilly Auto Parts
PU
07/08MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of Mixed-Use Space on Young Circle in Hollywood
PU
07/07MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Announces $9.9 Million Sale of New Port Richey Hotel
PU
07/07MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the $12.8 Million Sale of a 104-Unit Apartment Building
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 491 M - -
Net income 2022 158 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,39x
Yield 2022 4,11%
Capitalization 1 420 M 1 420 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 36,52 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-29.03%1 420
CBRE GROUP, INC.-30.20%24 238
KE HOLDINGS INC.-24.95%19 093
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED12.32%14 043
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-35.23%8 605
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-46.06%8 250