Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of Lakeshore Villa, a 40-Unit Apartment Building in Lakeside, California
07/12/2022 | 02:54pm EDT
July 12, 2022
LAKESIDE, Cali, July 12, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Lakeshore Villa, a 40-unit apartment property located in Lakeside, California. The asset sold for $9,500,000.
Austin Ray Huffman, Senior Partner and Christopher J. Zorbas, Executive Managing Director of Investments, both with Zorbas | Huffman| & Partners in Marcus & Millichap's San Diego Del Mar office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, The Buege Family Trust. The buyer, Srinivas Yalamanchili of Positive Investments, was also secured and represented by Huffman and Zorbas.
Lakeshore Villa is located at 12630 Lakeshore Drive in Lakeside, California. The apartment community is located directly across Lindo Lake County Park, a prime recreation attraction in Lakeside, California. Built in 1974 on 1.24 acres, with a unit mix comprised of 20 one-bedroom/one-bathroom units and 20 two-bedroom/one-bathroom units, Lakeshore Villa Apartments feature beautiful views of Lindo Lake County Park from the front facing units, and immediate access to a plethora of park amenities. The Lindo Lake County Park boasts 1.5 miles of serene multi-use trails, 17 free fitness stations along the trail, family and group picnic areas, skate park, children's playground, softball field, horseshoe pits, tennis courts, a unique butterfly garden, and a historical boathouse on a man-made island. The property's common area amenities include a sparkling swimming pool with sundeck, on-site laundry facilities, and ample on-site parking.
Lakeside is located 20-miles northeast of downtown San Diego, and rental demand in the submarket reached a five-year high in 2021 due to a surge across the county for larger and more affordable units, away from density and coastal areas. Given the limited inventory in Lakeside, and steady demand in the submarket, the vacancy rate has fallen to 1.6% compared to the five-year high average of 3.3%. With uptick in demand, the 12-month asking rent growth in the submarket is 9%. Average in-place rents at the property lag market rent by 44%, and significant rental lift can be captured by performing unit and community enhancements.
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
