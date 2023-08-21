Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of Route 59 Self Storage, a 48,104-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Ohio
Today at 12:51 pm
Share
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of Route 59 Self Storage, a 48,104-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Ohio
August 21, 2023
LinkedIn Email App
RAVENNA, Ohio, August 21, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Route 59 Self Storage, a 48,104-square-foot self-storage located in Ravenna, Ohio.
Nathan Coe, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.
Route 59 Self Storage about 13 miles northeast of Akron in Ravenna, Ohio. This facility is situated on 10.77 acres of land and currently features both climate and non-climate-controlled self-storage units as well as outdoor parking spaces. It just completed a 20,000-square-foot expansion and will benefit in the future from its excellent location with an undersaturated self-storage market and large surrounding population base.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 21 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2023 16:50:08 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.