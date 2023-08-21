Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of Route 59 Self Storage, a 48,104-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Ohio August 21, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

RAVENNA, Ohio, August 21, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Route 59 Self Storage, a 48,104-square-foot self-storage located in Ravenna, Ohio.



Nathan Coe, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.



Route 59 Self Storage about 13 miles northeast of Akron in Ravenna, Ohio. This facility is situated on 10.77 acres of land and currently features both climate and non-climate-controlled self-storage units as well as outdoor parking spaces. It just completed a 20,000-square-foot expansion and will benefit in the future from its excellent location with an undersaturated self-storage market and large surrounding population base.