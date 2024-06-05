Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of Shops at the Crossings, a Retail Property in Michigan June 04, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

AUBURN HILLS, Michigan, May 31, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Shops at the Crossings, a 48,364-square-foot retail property located in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The asset sold for $8,950,000.



Jared Shapiro, Craig Fuller, Erin E. Patton, and Scott Wiles, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Cleveland and Columbus offices, sold the property on behalf of the seller, a private company based out of Michigan. The buyer, a west coast private fund, was secured and represented by Jared Shapiro, Craig Fuller, Erin E. Patton, and Scott Wiles. Steve Chaben, Michigan Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.



Shops at the Crossings are located at 4131 Baldwin Road in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Built in 2002, with a mix of local, regional, and national tenants, this is an excellent Neighborhood Center servicing the Auburn Hills community. Jared Shapiro was quoted, "With vacancy for unanchored centers holding near the lowest level in over a decade at 4.5 percent in March, we are currently experiencing historic levels of interest for well-located high traffic inline strip centers."