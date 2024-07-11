Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of The Creswell Mansion in the Capitol Hill Neighborhood of Downtown Denver July 10, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

DENVER, July 10, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of The Creswell Mansion, a 5,716-square-foot office property located in Denver, Colorado. The asset sold for $1,000,000.



"The protected city landmark at 1244 North Grant Street sold for $1M to a local radiologist and developer. It's rare to see such a majestic looking, historic mansion smack dab in the middle of the city. As a result, we received interest on it from all around the country but am glad it ultimately sold to a local buyer looking to preserve it. It was a perfect fit for the buyer's portfolio and I'm excited to see what the buyer has in store for it in the future," commented Cory Gross, first vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office.



Gross had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.



The Creswell Mansion is located at 1244 North Grant Street in the Capitol Hill Neighborhood of downtown Denver, Colorado.