Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of The Creswell Mansion in the Capitol Hill Neighborhood of Downtown Denver
July 10, 2024 at 07:31 pm EDT
Press Releases
July 10, 2024
DENVER, July 10, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of The Creswell Mansion, a 5,716-square-foot office property located in Denver, Colorado. The asset sold for $1,000,000.
"The protected city landmark at 1244 North Grant Street sold for $1M to a local radiologist and developer. It's rare to see such a majestic looking, historic mansion smack dab in the middle of the city. As a result, we received interest on it from all around the country but am glad it ultimately sold to a local buyer looking to preserve it. It was a perfect fit for the buyer's portfolio and I'm excited to see what the buyer has in store for it in the future," commented Cory Gross, first vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office.
Gross had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.
The Creswell Mansion is located at 1244 North Grant Street in the Capitol Hill Neighborhood of downtown Denver, Colorado.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four market segments: properties, private client market, middle market, and larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. The Companyâs investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.