Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of The Vues at North Liberty, a 20-Unit Apartment Building in Northwest Indiana
Today at 12:51 pm
August 21, 2023
NORTH LIBERTY, Indiana, August 21, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced it has brokered the $2.15 million sale of The Vues At North Liberty, a 20-unit apartment property located in North Liberty, Indiana.
Jack Stanton, Quentin Benedetto and Kyle Stengle, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Downtown office, represented the seller, a national real estate investment & development firm. Josh Caruana, Indiana Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
Stanton, Stengle and Benedetto marketed the property for $2.1 million and after sourcing multiple competitive offers, ultimately sold the asset 3 percent over list price for $2.15 millon. The property was sold to a cross-asset 1031 exchange buyer that had recently sold an industrial building with the intent of transitioning into multifamily. The sale marks the highest price per unit multifamily closing of 2023 within a 50-mile radius of the subject property. "The record price point demonstrates that despite a rising interest rate environment and the tertiary location of the investment, demand for stable cash flowing assets in Northern Indiana remains very strong," added Benedetto.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 21 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2023 16:50:08 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.