Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of The Vues at North Liberty, a 20-Unit Apartment Building in Northwest Indiana

NORTH LIBERTY, Indiana, August 21, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced it has brokered the $2.15 million sale of The Vues At North Liberty, a 20-unit apartment property located in North Liberty, Indiana.



Jack Stanton, Quentin Benedetto and Kyle Stengle, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Downtown office, represented the seller, a national real estate investment & development firm. Josh Caruana, Indiana Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.



Stanton, Stengle and Benedetto marketed the property for $2.1 million and after sourcing multiple competitive offers, ultimately sold the asset 3 percent over list price for $2.15 millon. The property was sold to a cross-asset 1031 exchange buyer that had recently sold an industrial building with the intent of transitioning into multifamily. The sale marks the highest price per unit multifamily closing of 2023 within a 50-mile radius of the subject property. "The record price point demonstrates that despite a rising interest rate environment and the tertiary location of the investment, demand for stable cash flowing assets in Northern Indiana remains very strong," added Benedetto.

