Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of Wingate by Wyndham Colorado Springs, a 125-Room Hotel November 15, 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., November 15, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Wingate by Wyndham Colorado Springs, a 125-room hospitality property located in Colorado Springs, Colorado.



Christy McDougall, hospitality specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a private investor, was also procured by McDougall.



The hotel, located at 7245 Commerce Center Drive in Colorado Springs, just off I-25, will be re-positioned to a new brand to be announced soon. Various common area amenities at the Property include an indoor pool, fitness center, business center, meeting space, laundry facility, breakfast area, and bus parking. The asset's ideal location allows easy access to downtown Colorado Springs, Garden of the Gods, Pikes Peak, and more.