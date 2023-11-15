Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of Wingate by Wyndham Colorado Springs, a 125-Room Hotel
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., November 15, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Wingate by Wyndham Colorado Springs, a 125-room hospitality property located in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Christy McDougall, hospitality specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a private investor, was also procured by McDougall.
The hotel, located at 7245 Commerce Center Drive in Colorado Springs, just off I-25, will be re-positioned to a new brand to be announced soon. Various common area amenities at the Property include an indoor pool, fitness center, business center, meeting space, laundry facility, breakfast area, and bus parking. The asset's ideal location allows easy access to downtown Colorado Springs, Garden of the Gods, Pikes Peak, and more.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
