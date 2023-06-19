Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of a 24,500-Square-Foot Office Building in Wisconsin
06/19/2023 | 12:39pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of a 24,500-Square-Foot Office Building in Wisconsin
June 19, 2023
RACINE, Wisconsin, June 19, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Warwick Business Court, a 24,500-square-foot office property located in Racine, Wisconsin. The asset sold for $3,425,000.
Brett Rodgers and Frank M. Roti, and Alex Sacks, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Downtown office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a private investor, was secured and represented by Brett Rodgers and Frank M. Roti, and Alex Sacks. Todd Lindblom, Wisconsin Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
Warwick Business Court is located at 1135-1151 Warwick Way in Racine, Wisconsin. At the time of sale, the subject property was 89 percent occupied and anchored by three credit rated medical tenants. The original construction date was in 2000, however, the subject property has undergone many renovations within the last three years.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
