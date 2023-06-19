Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of a 24,500-Square-Foot Office Building in Wisconsin June 19, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

RACINE, Wisconsin, June 19, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Warwick Business Court, a 24,500-square-foot office property located in Racine, Wisconsin. The asset sold for $3,425,000.



Brett Rodgers and Frank M. Roti, and Alex Sacks, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Downtown office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a private investor, was secured and represented by Brett Rodgers and Frank M. Roti, and Alex Sacks. Todd Lindblom, Wisconsin Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.



Warwick Business Court is located at 1135-1151 Warwick Way in Racine, Wisconsin. At the time of sale, the subject property was 89 percent occupied and anchored by three credit rated medical tenants. The original construction date was in 2000, however, the subject property has undergone many renovations within the last three years.