    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
32.56 USD   -0.28%
12:39pMarcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of a 24,500-Square-Foot Office Building in Wisconsin
PU
12:39pMarcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of Bank of the West & Dave's Hot Chicken, a 5,412-Square-Foot Retail Property in Omaha, Nebraska
PU
06/16Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 49,675-Square Foot Self-Storage
PU
Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of a 24,500-Square-Foot Office Building in Wisconsin

06/19/2023 | 12:39pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of a 24,500-Square-Foot Office Building in Wisconsin
June 19, 2023
RACINE, Wisconsin, June 19, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Warwick Business Court, a 24,500-square-foot office property located in Racine, Wisconsin. The asset sold for $3,425,000.

Brett Rodgers and Frank M. Roti, and Alex Sacks, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Downtown office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a private investor, was secured and represented by Brett Rodgers and Frank M. Roti, and Alex Sacks. Todd Lindblom, Wisconsin Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.

Warwick Business Court is located at 1135-1151 Warwick Way in Racine, Wisconsin. At the time of sale, the subject property was 89 percent occupied and anchored by three credit rated medical tenants. The original construction date was in 2000, however, the subject property has undergone many renovations within the last three years.

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 16:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 925 M - -
Net income 2023 1,80 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 651x
Yield 2023 1,54%
Capitalization 1 252 M 1 252 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 887
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John T. Chang SVP-National Director Research & Advisory Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-5.49%1 252
CBRE GROUP, INC.1.10%23 609
KE HOLDINGS INC.21.63%21 132
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-6.49%13 247
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.46.62%10 866
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-5.24%7 213
