Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of a 33,723-Square-Foot Industrial Building in Columbus, Ohio October 03, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio, October 3, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 701 Kaderly Drive, a 33,723-square-foot industrial building on 4.6 acres located in Columbus, Ohio. The asset sold for $2.8 million.



Reese J. Thaler and Nathan Pealer, investment sales agents in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a partnership.



701 Kaderly Drive is located in the Downtown West submarket of Columbus, Ohio. Reese Thaler added, "The seller is very happy with the results. Our process resulted in a dozen offers and we achieved 100 percent of our target price for the client."