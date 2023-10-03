Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of a 33,723-Square-Foot Industrial Building in Columbus, Ohio
October 03, 2023 at 11:23 am EDT
Share
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of a 33,723-Square-Foot Industrial Building in Columbus, Ohio
October 03, 2023
LinkedIn Email App
COLUMBUS, Ohio, October 3, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 701 Kaderly Drive, a 33,723-square-foot industrial building on 4.6 acres located in Columbus, Ohio. The asset sold for $2.8 million.
Reese J. Thaler and Nathan Pealer, investment sales agents in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a partnership.
701 Kaderly Drive is located in the Downtown West submarket of Columbus, Ohio. Reese Thaler added, "The seller is very happy with the results. Our process resulted in a dozen offers and we achieved 100 percent of our target price for the client."
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 03 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2023 15:22:05 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.