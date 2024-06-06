Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges $10.1 Million Sale of Net-Leased Giant near State College Pennsylvania June 05, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

BELLEFONTE, Penn., June 5, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a freestanding Giant grocery store property in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. The property sold for $10,100,000.



Dean Zang, Brad Nathanson and David Crotts, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Washington D.C. and King of Prussia offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a Pennsylvania developer. The buyer was an affiliate of Exchange Right who was represented by JRW Realty.



Located at 2699 Benner Pike, the property sits on 5.69 acres and is part of the larger, newly developed Paradise Shopping Center. Built in 2022, Giant was the first building to be constructed at the project which will consist of various pad sites including McDonalds, a retail strip, and other national tenant pad sites. Several new retailers have opened or will open in immediate proximity to the project including Arby's, Sheetz and Wawa.