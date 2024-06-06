Marcus & Millichap : Arranges $10.1 Million Sale of Net-Leased Giant near State College Pennsylvania
BELLEFONTE, Penn., June 5, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a freestanding Giant grocery store property in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. The property sold for $10,100,000.
Dean Zang, Brad Nathanson and David Crotts, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Washington D.C. and King of Prussia offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a Pennsylvania developer. The buyer was an affiliate of Exchange Right who was represented by JRW Realty.
Located at 2699 Benner Pike, the property sits on 5.69 acres and is part of the larger, newly developed Paradise Shopping Center. Built in 2022, Giant was the first building to be constructed at the project which will consist of various pad sites including McDonalds, a retail strip, and other national tenant pad sites. Several new retailers have opened or will open in immediate proximity to the project including Arby's, Sheetz and Wawa.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four market segments: properties, private client market, middle market, and larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. The Companyâs investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.