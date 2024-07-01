Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.025M Sale of Postal Office Property in Richmond July 01, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

RICHMOND, Va., July 1, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 1121 Mall Drive, a single-tenant postal office property located in Richmond, Virginia. The property sold for $2,025,000.



"We received multiple offers on this property and ultimately moved forward with a Virginia-based individual investor who was familiar with the shopping center," said Nicholas Kanich, first vice president of investments. "After the buyer's inspection raised some deferred maintenance concerns about this modified-gross-lease property, we contacted local contractors for bids and arrived at an improvement allowance that was acceptable to both parties and allowed us to close at 95.9 percent of the listing price."



Kanich, investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Downtown office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an international real estate development and property management firm, and procured the buyer, a Virginia-based investor. Brian Hosey, Broker of Record in Virginia, assisted in closing the transaction.



The current tenant, the United States Postal Service, has just under five years remaining on their modified gross lease with the option to renew. Built in 1984, the 8,923-square-foot property is on an outparcel of the Chesterfield Towne Center Shopping Mall featuring 115 retailers including Macy's, T.J. Maxx and At Home. The asset is situated in a prime retail corridor of Richmond near the intersection of Mall Drive and U.S. Route 60.