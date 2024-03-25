Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.1 Million Sale of Apartment Property in Norfolk March 25, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

NORFOLK, Va., March 25, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 1314 and 1318 Little Bay Avenue, a 20-unit apartment property located in Norfolk, Va. The property sold for $3,100,000, or $155,000 per unit.



"This was a great transaction in which we successfully completed a full cycle with the seller," says Justin Ferguson, first vice president investments. "We stayed in touch following the sale, giving them quarterly market updates and established a clear growth plan to help them get an amazing price when they sold. This exemplifies how we aid clients in their business expansion and growth."



Ferguson, Altay Uzun, Theo Jolley and Jack Carroll, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Hampton Roads and Richmond offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Tidewater View, LLC, and procured the buyer, Nourveaux Little Bay, LLC.



Built in 1970, 1314 and 1318 Little Bay Avenue houses 20, 600 square-foot one-bedroom units. The property is conveniently located near the waterfront with easy access to I-64, I-264 and I-464. The asset is within a 15-minute drive to military bases including Norfolk's Naval Base, Air Station and Aviation Depot.