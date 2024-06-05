Marcus & Millichap : Arranges $6.5 Million Sale of Net-Leased Wawa in New Jersey
June 04, 2024 at 08:13 pm EDT
Share
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges $6.5 Million Sale of Net-Leased Wawa in New Jersey
June 04, 2024
LinkedIn Email App
LAKEHURST, N.J., June 4, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a net-leased Wawa property located in Lakehurst, New Jersey. The asset sold for $6.5 million.
"We're delighted to announce the closing of this exceptional asset located in Ocean County, N.J." said Derrick Dougherty, senior vice president investments. "Our team is on the front lines of information as convenience store activity has picked up recently. This marks our third Wawa closing in the last three months."
Dougherty, Scott Woodard, Mark Krantz and Nick Geaneotes, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap Philadelphia office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, and procured the buyer. John Horowitz, Broker of Record in New Jersey, assisted in closing the transaction.
"This is the classic West Coast capital coming to the East Coast to acquire and add a top tier tenant to their portfolio," said Woodard, first price president investments. "All parties involved should be commended for their professionalism and execution along the way."
Located at 604 Pine Street, the Wawa is a brand new, 2023 construction build with a 20-year lease featuring 16 premium fuel pumps and state-of-the-art convenience store. The property is strategically placed at the border of a primary roundabout intersection along Route 70 with daily traffic counts reaching approximately 21,943 vehicles per day. Nearby national retailers include ShopRite, Lowe's, Dollar Tree and more.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on
04 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
05 June 2024 00:12:08 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four market segments: properties, private client market, middle market, and larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. The Companyâs investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.