June 05, 2024 at 06:48 pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7.9 Million Sale of Deerfield Beach Retail Property
June 05, 2024
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., June 5, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Hillsboro Crossing, a brand-new 7,484-square-foot retail property located in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The asset sold for $7,900,000.
"The development team behind this four-tenant, retail asset masterfully curated the right mix of tenants which play off of each other and cater to the needs of the neighborhood," said Scott Sandelin, Senior Vice President Investments. "The team noticed a lack of casual restaurant options in the area and then hand selected the brands. Proof positive of the success thus far is how the center is buzzing with activity from the early hours throughout the day."
Sandelin, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a partnership between MMG Equity Partners, Mouhalis Capital Management, and GW Properties. Sandelin also procured the buyer, a limited liability company moving equity from New York to Florida.
The property located at 311 W. Hillsboro Blvd. features a diverse tenant lineup including Chipotle, Panda Express, Jersey Mike's Subs, and a dental office. The property is situated on an oversized 1.2-acre parcel of land on with convenient access to nearby Interstate 95, making it an attractive location for tenants and consumers alike.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four market segments: properties, private client market, middle market, and larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. The Companyâs investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.