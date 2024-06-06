Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7.9 Million Sale of Deerfield Beach Retail Property June 05, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., June 5, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Hillsboro Crossing, a brand-new 7,484-square-foot retail property located in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The asset sold for $7,900,000.



"The development team behind this four-tenant, retail asset masterfully curated the right mix of tenants which play off of each other and cater to the needs of the neighborhood," said Scott Sandelin, Senior Vice President Investments. "The team noticed a lack of casual restaurant options in the area and then hand selected the brands. Proof positive of the success thus far is how the center is buzzing with activity from the early hours throughout the day."



Sandelin, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a partnership between MMG Equity Partners, Mouhalis Capital Management, and GW Properties. Sandelin also procured the buyer, a limited liability company moving equity from New York to Florida.



The property located at 311 W. Hillsboro Blvd. features a diverse tenant lineup including Chipotle, Panda Express, Jersey Mike's Subs, and a dental office. The property is situated on an oversized 1.2-acre parcel of land on with convenient access to nearby Interstate 95, making it an attractive location for tenants and consumers alike.