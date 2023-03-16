Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8,000,000 Sale of 32-Unit Apartment Building in Adams Morgan Neighborhood of Northwest, D.C. March 14, 2023

WASHINGTON, March 14th, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Carleton Terrace Apartments, a dynamic 32-unit multifamily asset located at 2371-2377 Champlain Street NW in Washington, D.C. The asset sold for $8,000,000, $250,000 per unit, and approximately $258.90 per existing square foot.



Dennis Cravedi and Marty Zupancic, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Washington, D.C. office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Carleton Terrace, LLC, and secured the buyer, a private investor, who secured the deal through a collaborative TOPA process with the existing tenants.



"This was certainly a unique deal, as it faced several external challenges over the past several years since going under contract in July 2020. Fortunately, despite TOPA delays during the Covid-19 pandemic, and then later skyrocketing interest rates with increased construction costs, we were continually able to navigate the obstacles and keep forward momentum, while also closing at the original contract price," said Dennis Cravedi, first vice president investments.



Built in 1915, according to D.C. tax records, the property had been owned by the seller's family for over 100 years. Carleton Terrace Apartments sits fully detached in a transit-oriented location, only 0.7 miles from the Woodley Park/Adams Morgan Metro Station. The three-story asset currently consists of 28 one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units with an unfinished basement spread over approximately 30,900 gross square feet. The property is also situated on an approximately 19,876 square foot, RA-2 zoned lot allowing for additional density.