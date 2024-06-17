Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.5M Sale of Multifamily Property in Minnesota June 17, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

FRIDLEY, Minn., June 17, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Highland Park, a 77-unit apartment property located in Fridley, Minnesota. The property sold for $8,500,000, or $110,390 per unit.



"We saw a high level of interest for this asset," said Abe Roberts, senior vice president investments. "This was primarily due to the property's high in-place yield and central location."



Abe Roberts and Michael Jacobs, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Minneapolis office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, and procured the buyer.



Highland Park, located at 610 Osborne Road NE, features 77 units with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. In addition to traditional apartment layouts, nine of the units are townhome-style. Built in 1969, the asset is 4.51 acres with an expansive greenspace surrounding the property. The apartments are in close proximity to Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus and Medtronic, making it an excellent housing option for employees in the area.