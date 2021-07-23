Log in
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges Sale Of 79,246SF Office Portfolio

07/23/2021 | 02:08pm EDT
INDIANAPOLIS, IN, July 21, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Banta Trails Four-Building Office Portfolio a 79,246-square foot, 4 building, office park located in Indianapolis, IN, according to Josh Caruana, regional manager of the firm's Indianapolis office. The assets sold for a combined $5,645,300.

Forest Bender and Joseph DiSalvo, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Indianapolis office, had the exclusive listing to market part of the Portfolio and represented the other Owner in an off-market sale. The buyer, a local ownership group, was secured and represented by Forest Bender and Joseph DiSalvo. The Banta Trails Office Park had historically been owned by a single ownership group up until 2016 when Buildings III and IV were sold off to an owner-occupant. Joseph DiSalvo and Forest Bender were also the listing and buyer brokers in for Buildings I & II when they sold in 2018 as well.

Banta Trails Office Park is located at 6401 S East St, 6313 S East St, 6423 S East St & 6447 S East St Indianapolis, IN.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 18:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
