Marcus & Millichap : Arranges Sale Of 79,246SF Office Portfolio

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, July 21, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Banta Trails Four-Building Office Portfolio a 79,246-square foot, 4 building, office park located in Indianapolis, IN, according to Josh Caruana, regional manager of the firm's Indianapolis office. The assets sold for a combined $5,645,300.

Forest Bender and Joseph DiSalvo, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Indianapolis office, had the exclusive listing to market part of the Portfolio and represented the other Owner in an off-market sale. The buyer, a local ownership group, was secured and represented by Forest Bender and Joseph DiSalvo. The Banta Trails Office Park had historically been owned by a single ownership group up until 2016 when Buildings III and IV were sold off to an owner-occupant. Joseph DiSalvo and Forest Bender were also the listing and buyer brokers in for Buildings I & II when they sold in 2018 as well.

Banta Trails Office Park is located at 6401 S East St, 6313 S East St, 6423 S East St & 6447 S East St Indianapolis, IN.