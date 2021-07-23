Marcus & Millichap : Arranges Sale Of 91,098sf Self-Storage Facility

ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida, July 21, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services of Florida, Inc.(NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Premier Boat & RV Storage, a 91,098-square-foot self-storage facility located in St. Augustine, Florida, according to Grant Fitzgerald, Regional Manager of the firm's Columbus office.

Nathan Coe, Brett R. Hatcher, and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, and they also secured the buyer in the transaction. Ryan Nee, Florida Broker of Record and Division Manager assisted in closing this transaction.

Nathan Coe, the lead agent on the transaction, said, 'Premier Boat & RV Storage was a fantastic process all the way around. I am so pleased for the sellers to have achieved such a great price. We received several competitive offers during the process, many above list price, and closed the facility well above list price. The buyer is getting a true class A boat and RV storage facility with upside to add to their ever-expanding self-storage portfolio.'

Premier Boat & RV Storage is located in St. Augustine, Florida, about 35 miles from Jacksonville, Florida. The facility features 54 covered parking spaces and 150 open parking spaces, totaling 91,098 net rentable square feet. The property boasts state of the art accommodations including RV wash and detailing stations, water hydrants, dump stations, and lock and battery sales.