Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges Sale Of 91,098sf Self-Storage Facility

07/23/2021 | 02:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida, July 21, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services of Florida, Inc.(NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Premier Boat & RV Storage, a 91,098-square-foot self-storage facility located in St. Augustine, Florida, according to Grant Fitzgerald, Regional Manager of the firm's Columbus office.

Nathan Coe, Brett R. Hatcher, and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, and they also secured the buyer in the transaction. Ryan Nee, Florida Broker of Record and Division Manager assisted in closing this transaction.

Nathan Coe, the lead agent on the transaction, said, 'Premier Boat & RV Storage was a fantastic process all the way around. I am so pleased for the sellers to have achieved such a great price. We received several competitive offers during the process, many above list price, and closed the facility well above list price. The buyer is getting a true class A boat and RV storage facility with upside to add to their ever-expanding self-storage portfolio.'

Premier Boat & RV Storage is located in St. Augustine, Florida, about 35 miles from Jacksonville, Florida. The facility features 54 covered parking spaces and 150 open parking spaces, totaling 91,098 net rentable square feet. The property boasts state of the art accommodations including RV wash and detailing stations, water hydrants, dump stations, and lock and battery sales.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 18:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
02:08pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges Sale Of 91,098sf Self-Storage Facility
PU
02:08pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges Sale Of 79,246SF Office Portfolio
PU
07/22MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale of A 9-Unit Apartment Building In Jersey ..
PU
07/22MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges Sale Of Centennial Plaza
PU
07/21MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers Six New England Net-Leased Asset Sales in 30 Days
PU
07/20MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC. : to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Fr..
BU
07/16MARCUS & MILLICHAP : ‘Power Panel' at InterFace Event Provides Positive Ou..
PU
07/16NEW YORK TIMES : New Tax Proposals Take Aim at 1031 Exchange Transactions
PU
07/09MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Honoring Net Lease Professionals
PU
07/08MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Summer Travel Boom Helps Drive Record Household Formation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 857 M - -
Net income 2021 64,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 462 M 1 462 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 37,01 $
Average target price 35,00 $
Spread / Average Target -5,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-0.59%1 583
KE HOLDINGS INC.-38.33%61 534
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-17.98%29 398
CBRE GROUP, INC.38.22%28 696
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-26.51%12 787
SUNAC SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED31.12%10 816