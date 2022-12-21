Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 1800 Welton in Downtown Denver, Colorado December 20, 2022

DENVER, December 20, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 1800 Welton, a 3,293-square-foot net-leased property located in Denver, Colorado.



The asset sold for $8,000,000. Located in the heart of Downtown Denver at 18th Street and Welton resides the subject property's 15,660 square-foot site which is currently being subleased to 7-Eleven. Downtown Denver has undergone significant transformation over the past two decades, with the population almost tripling since 2000. This investment opportunity is ideal for a developer looking to capitalize on premier real estate within Denver's downtown core.



Drew Isaac, senior managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of a Colorado-based partnership.