Marcus & Millichap : Arranges Sale of 1800 Welton in Downtown Denver, Colorado
12/21/2022 | 03:03pm EST
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 1800 Welton in Downtown Denver, Colorado
December 20, 2022
DENVER, December 20, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 1800 Welton, a 3,293-square-foot net-leased property located in Denver, Colorado.
The asset sold for $8,000,000. Located in the heart of Downtown Denver at 18th Street and Welton resides the subject property's 15,660 square-foot site which is currently being subleased to 7-Eleven. Downtown Denver has undergone significant transformation over the past two decades, with the population almost tripling since 2000. This investment opportunity is ideal for a developer looking to capitalize on premier real estate within Denver's downtown core.
Drew Isaac, senior managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of a Colorado-based partnership.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 20:02:04 UTC.