Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Chicago MSA Burger King Location for $1.6M July 02, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

VALPARAISO, Ind., July 2, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a net-leased Burger King location in Valparaiso, Indiana. The property sold for $1,600,000.



"We received multiple offers and ultimately closed with a Chicagoland property group," said Nicholas Kanich, first vice president of investments. "The buyer appreciated both the location and the long-term tenancy of the country's second-largest restaurant franchisee."



Kanich and Mitchell Kiven, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Downtown office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an Indiana retail-property developer and manager, and procured the buyer, an Illinois real estate development and management company. Josh Caruana, Broker of Record in Indiana, assisted in closing the transaction.



The 3,320-square-foot property is located at 2921 Calumet Avenue. Burger King has operated at this location since 2008 with current options for lease renewal. The asset is situated in a strong retail center with nearby national retailers including Starbucks, Dairy Queen, Subway, and Dollar General.