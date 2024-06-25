Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Illinois June 24, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

AURORA, Ill., June 24, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 901 Ridgeway Avenue, a 23,820-square-foot industrial storage property located in Aurora, Illinois. The property sold for $2,000,000.



"The property received multiple offers and went under contract quickly due to the high demand for industrial outdoor storage facilities in the area," said Jeff Rowlett, senior managing director investments.



Rowlett, investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Milwaukee office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Ridgeway Partners, LLC, and Michael Kammes with Re/Max Commercial procured the buyer, RDAA Express Inc. Steven Weinstock, Broker of Record in Illinois, assisted in closing the transaction.



The property is situated on 3.18 acres just 43 miles from downtown Chicago. The space consists of four buildings and has an expansive lot for outdoor storage and parking.