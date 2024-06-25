Marcus & Millichap : Arranges Sale of Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Illinois
June 24, 2024 at 06:32 pm EDT
AURORA, Ill., June 24, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 901 Ridgeway Avenue, a 23,820-square-foot industrial storage property located in Aurora, Illinois. The property sold for $2,000,000.
"The property received multiple offers and went under contract quickly due to the high demand for industrial outdoor storage facilities in the area," said Jeff Rowlett, senior managing director investments.
Rowlett, investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Milwaukee office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Ridgeway Partners, LLC, and Michael Kammes with Re/Max Commercial procured the buyer, RDAA Express Inc. Steven Weinstock, Broker of Record in Illinois, assisted in closing the transaction.
The property is situated on 3.18 acres just 43 miles from downtown Chicago. The space consists of four buildings and has an expansive lot for outdoor storage and parking.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four market segments: properties, private client market, middle market, and larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. The Companyâs investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.