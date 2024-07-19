Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Medical Treatment Center in Indiana July 17, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 17, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of MedMark Medical Center, a 12,750-square-foot medical office located in Lafayette, Indiana. The property sold for $2,600,000 with a 6.6 percent cap rate. Three and a half years remain on the NN lease term with one additional five-year optional renewal.



"MedMark, operated by BayMark Health Services, Inc., is the leading provider for opioid use disorders in the United States. The passive nature of the investment as well as the irreplaceable location with frontage along I-65 appealed to multiple buyers," said Julia Evinger, first vice president investments. "The successful buyer purchased the property as a covered land play for today's income and land value for potential redevelopment in the future."



Evinger, investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Indianapolis office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a regional private investor, and procured the buyer, a regional hospitality group.



MedMark Medical Center, located at 4705 Meijer Court, occupies a 3.48-acre lot in Lafayette, Indiana, home to Purdue University. Built in 2005 and renovated in 2018, the property features approximately 560 linear feet of frontage along Interstate 65. It is strategically positioned within a dense retail corridor that includes national retailers and hotels.