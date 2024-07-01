Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Net-Leased Andy's Frozen Custard in Illinois July 01, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

MOKENA, Ill., July 1, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a net-leased Andy's Frozen Custard in Mokena, Illinois. The property sold for $1,715,000.



"We received offers within three days of listing this property on our proprietary technology platform, MNet," said Nicholas Kanich, first vice president of investments. "Working together with the Palo Alto team, we moved from offer to close within 50 days and sold at 98 percent of the listing price. This was an exceptional opportunity to purchase a new-construction investment property with a 20-year ground lease."



Kanich, a single-tenant net-lease investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Downtown office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an Illinois real estate investment firm, and Kirk Trammel, David Cutler and Joshua Johnson, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Palo Alto office, procured the buyer, a California-based family trust.



The Andy's Frozen Custard property is at 11275 W. Lincoln Highway in the Chicago MSA suburb of Mokena. Newly built in 2024, the 2,200-square-foot asset is situated next to national retailers including Meijer, Panda Express and PetSmart. Andy's Frozen Custard is the largest dessert-only franchise globally, with over 135 locations across the country.