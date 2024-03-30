Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of New Retail Center in Southern Maryland March 29, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

LA PLATA, Md., March 29, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Rosewick Corner, a newly constructed two-tenant strip center located in La Plata, Maryland. The property sold for $3,675,000, or $525 per square foot.



Dean Zang and David Crotts, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Washington D.C. office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a local developer, and procured the buyer in a 1031 exchange.



"Rosewick is a newly constructed two-tenant building located within a 16-acre, multi-use development. Its developers wisely realized that a low management, medically focused building would have a broader appeal to 1031 exchange investors versus a larger four or five tenant development. There continues to be immense buyer demand from private and institutional capital for unanchored retail centers today," states Zang, executive managing director investments.



Rosewick Corner is located at Rosewick Road & US Highway 301 in the high-growth Washington D.C. suburb of La Plata. Built in 2023, the parcel is part of the larger Rosewick Corner mixed-use project currently in development, featuring an Aldi and a 193-unit multifamily community. Zang and Crotts previously sold the Aldi parcel for the developer. The 7,000-square-foot strip center is occupied by Becker Veterinary Services and University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.



Brian Hosey, Broker of Record in Maryland, assisted in closing the transaction.