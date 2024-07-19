Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Retail Strip Property in Montgomery July 18, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

MONTGOMERY, Ala., July 9, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of East Chase Shops, a multi-tenant retail strip property located in Montgomery, Alabama. The property sold for $4,400,000.



"East Chase Shops is a well-located outparcel building to one of the largest and most visited retail destinations in the state of Alabama," said Harrison Creason, first vice president. "The property has three very solid tenants in Aspen Dental, Kay Jewelers, and Wharf Seafood. The tenants have been in place since 2017 and have performed well, due in part to the great location. This sale continues the theme of well-located multi-tenant retail remaining a preferred asset class for investors nationally."



Creason, Andrew Margulies and Alex Buckman, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Charleston and Raleigh offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private partnership based in Greenville, South Carolina. Brian Munn, senior managing director out of the firm's Atlanta office, procured the buyer, a private investor based in Augusta, Georgia. Eddie Greenhalgh, Broker of Record in Alabama, assisted in closing the transaction.



Located at 6941 Eastchase Loop, the 9,000-square-foot retail strip is home to a diverse group of tenants. Built in 2017, the property receives high visibility from its location off Taylor Road, with daily traffic counts exceeding 47,000 vehicles per day. The asset is adjacent to the large mall and lifestyle center, Shoppes at EastChase, as well as outparceled national tenants Starbucks, Arby's, Chick-fil-A, Wendy's and Whataburger.