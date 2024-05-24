Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Self-Storage Facility in Tennessee May 24, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

LEBANON, Tenn., May 24, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Leeville Pike Storage, a 182-unit self-storage property located in Lebanon, Tennessee.



"This property is one of the most well-known self-storage properties in the Nashville MSA, and we were pleased to be able to help the owner execute his goal of retiring," said Andrew Beeckman, associate. "We got creative in making this deal work for both parties and - at the end of the day - the end result demonstrated continued strength of the Nashville market in what some may consider challenging conditions."



Beeckman, investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Nashville office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer.



Located at 6000 Leeville Pike, the self-storage property hosts 29,600 square feet of rentable space on approximately 2.6 acres. Built in 2015, the fully fenced and gated facility features concrete drive aisles, metal buildings, LED lighting and security cameras. The asset sits 20 miles east of Nashville along Interstate 40 with daily traffic counts exceeding 69,484 vehicles per day.