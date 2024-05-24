Marcus & Millichap : Arranges Sale of Self-Storage Facility in Tennessee
May 24, 2024 at 02:08 pm EDT
Share
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Self-Storage Facility in Tennessee
May 24, 2024
LinkedIn Email App
LEBANON, Tenn., May 24, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Leeville Pike Storage, a 182-unit self-storage property located in Lebanon, Tennessee.
"This property is one of the most well-known self-storage properties in the Nashville MSA, and we were pleased to be able to help the owner execute his goal of retiring," said Andrew Beeckman, associate. "We got creative in making this deal work for both parties and - at the end of the day - the end result demonstrated continued strength of the Nashville market in what some may consider challenging conditions."
Beeckman, investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Nashville office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer.
Located at 6000 Leeville Pike, the self-storage property hosts 29,600 square feet of rentable space on approximately 2.6 acres. Built in 2015, the fully fenced and gated facility features concrete drive aisles, metal buildings, LED lighting and security cameras. The asset sits 20 miles east of Nashville along Interstate 40 with daily traffic counts exceeding 69,484 vehicles per day.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on
24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
24 May 2024 18:07:04 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four market segments: properties, private client market, middle market, and larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. The Companyâs investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.