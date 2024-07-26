Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Walgreens Property in Tulsa July 25, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

TULSA, Okla., July 24, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a Walgreens property in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The property sold for $3,951,515.



"Despite a general fear of Walgreens in the market with news of closings due to high rents, we have found tremendous success delivering our Walgreens deals operating at market rent while boasting strong store sales," said Joe Sparano "This location hit both those marks, allowing the buyer to feel strong about the long-term commitment to this site."



Sparano, Dan Yozwiak and Darpan Patel, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer. Steve Greer, Broker of Record in Oklahoma, assisted in closing the transaction.



"We have been able to find continued success for our clients by properly evaluating each site's specifics strengths and weaknesses, and pricing accordingly," said Yozwiak, senior vice president investments.



The 14,490-square-foot Walgreens is located at 8102 S. Yale Avenue. This strategic location boasts high traffic visibility with over 26,300 vehicles per day along S. Yale Avenue and over 15,800 vehicles per day at the E. 81st Street intersection, just 11 miles from downtown Tulsa. Built in 2002, the property is conveniently situated two miles from St. Francis Hospital, a major 1,110-plus bed facility and Level II Trauma Center, and two and a half miles from the Oral Roberts University campus.