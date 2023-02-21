Advanced search
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-21 pm EST
34.56 USD   -3.68%
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges Sale of a Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building for $1.35 Million
PU
02/20Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022
AQ
02/17Marcus & Millichap : Brokers Two-Property Self-Storage Portfolio Sale in Atlanta MSA
PU
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges Sale of a Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building for $1.35 Million

02/21/2023 | 05:03pm EST
Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of a Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building for $1.35 Million
February 21, 2023
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Sunview Apartments, an eight-unit apartment property located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The asset sold for $1,350,000.

"Sunview is an excellent value-add opportunity to significantly increase in place rents through interior and exterior renovations," said Austin Michels, associate.  "The seller, an over 40-year owner and operator, maintained rents at approximately fifty percent of the current market."

Michels, Evan P. Kristol, and Brandon J. Rex, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a Florida-based private client. The buyer, 19350-1950 LLC, was also procured by Michels, Kristol, and Rex.

Sunview Apartments is located at 1930 SW 44th Ave in the Broadview Park neighborhood and near Florida's Turnpike and Interstate 595. Built in 1970, the apartment building is comprised of two contiguous, one-story fourplexes on a 0.39-acre site. The apartments feature a unit mix of four one-bedroom and four two-bedroom and one-bathroom apartments.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The Company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to our clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com..

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 22:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 300 M - -
Net income 2022 104 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 4,18%
Capitalization 1 408 M 1 408 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,9%
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.4.15%1 408
CBRE GROUP, INC.15.33%27 436
KE HOLDINGS INC.33.24%23 254
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED4.05%14 745
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.44.06%10 695
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED10.32%8 344