Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of a Spokane Valley Net-Leased Property June 24, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA, June 24, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Olive Garden Ground Lease, a 7,794 square foot net-leased property located in Spokane Valley, Washington. The asset sold for $2,307,692.



The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Clayton J. Brown and Ruthanne Loar, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Seattle office. Olive Garden Ground Lease is located at 14742 East Indiana Ave in Spokane Valley, Washington. The property features a long-term commitment with an initial 10-year term, including 7.0 years remaining as the primary term, with scheduled rental increases every 5 years. There are 4 remaining 5-year options available. It is a strong-performing Olive Garden location, currently ranked #9 out of 19 in Washington and #262 out of 867 nationally according to Placer.ai data. Additionally, the lease currently includes percentage rent provisions.

