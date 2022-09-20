Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
09/20/2022
36.36 USD   -1.20%
MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 1,794 Square Foot Net-Leased Property in Middletown Township, NJ
PU
09/16Marcus & Millichap Brokers Four-Property $91.75 Million Affordable Housing Portfolio Sale
BU
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 1,794 Square Foot Net-Leased Property in Middletown Township, NJ

09/20/2022
Middletown Township, NJ, September 20, 2022 -- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Sonic Ground Lease, a 1,794 square foot net-leased property located in Middletown Township, NJ, according to James McGuckin, regional manager of the firm's New Jersey office. The asset sold for $2,190,000.

Alan Cafiero, Brent Hyldahl and Seth Goldberg, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Jersey office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.

Goldberg comments, "The property garnered a significant amount of interest from the investment community. Several offers were generated which ultimately led to accepting an all cash offer from a 1031 exchange buyer who closed within 97% of asking price."

Sonic Ground Lease is located at 1511 NJ-35 in Middletown Township, NJ.


# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 19:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
