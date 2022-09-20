Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 1,794 Square Foot Net-Leased Property in Middletown Township, NJ

Middletown Township, NJ, September 20, 2022 -- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Sonic Ground Lease, a 1,794 square foot net-leased property located in Middletown Township, NJ, according to James McGuckin, regional manager of the firm's New Jersey office. The asset sold for $2,190,000.





Alan Cafiero, Brent Hyldahl and Seth Goldberg, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Jersey office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.





Goldberg comments, "The property garnered a significant amount of interest from the investment community. Several offers were generated which ultimately led to accepting an all cash offer from a 1031 exchange buyer who closed within 97% of asking price."





Sonic Ground Lease is located at 1511 NJ-35 in Middletown Township, NJ.









