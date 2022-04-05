Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 10,000-Square Foot Office Building in Hampton Bays, NY

Hampton Bays, NY, April 5, 2022 --Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 223 W Montauk Highway, a 10,000-square foot office property located in Hampton Bays, NY, according to Susan Bands, regional manager of the firm's Manhattan office. The asset sold for $5,200,000.

Michael Tuccillo, Matthew Klang and Michael Apostolopoulos, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Manhattan office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust. The team also secured the buyer, an individual/personal trust.

Apostolopoulos comments, "This was a well-maintained and high-quality asset with a strong tenant mix that proved to be stable through the COVID pandemic. We received a lot of interest from a wide range of clients during our marketing process. Due to The Tuccillo Group of Marcus & Millichap's network, we were able to bring New York City investors to a suburban market, showing them the strength of Long Island real estate."

The property is located at 223 W Montauk Hwy in Hampton Bays, NY. It was under development by ownership in 2006 on over an acre lot. At 100% occupancy, it stands as a five-tenant medical and professional building. Anchored by Royal Bank of Canada and SightMD.