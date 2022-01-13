Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 10,810-Square Foot Net-Leased Property

01/13/2022 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, January 13, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of La Petite Academy, a 10,810-square foot net-leased property located in Kansas City, Missouri.

" The Marcus & Millichap team, and Blake Burnett specifically, went above and beyond to keep a deal together that could of easily gone sideways at least four separate times and with a complex Institutional Buyer" stated the seller. "Several unique, tricky issues arose and every time it looked like the deal would not close, some extra effort proved to be the difference."

Blake Burnett, First Vice President Investments in Marcus & Millichap's Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a developer located in Arlington, Texas. The buyer, a Institutional REIT, was also secured by Blake Burnett. Bradley Barham, Broker, assisted in closing this transaction.

La Petite Academy is located at 9071 NE 81st Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri. The Tenant, La Petite Academy is owned and operated by the Learning Care Group based out of Novi, Michigan.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 22:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
05:32pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 20,088-Square Foot Retail Property
PU
05:32pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 10,810-Square Foot Net-Leased Property
PU
03:06pMarcus & Millichap's Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) Division Adds Industry Leadi..
BU
03:51aMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 9,181-Square Foot Retail Property in Scarsdale..
PU
01/12MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Completes San Gabriel Valley Retail Center Sale
PU
01/12MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A Newly Constructed Self-Storage Facility In Bra..
PU
01/12MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 80,586-Square Foot Net-Leased Property
PU
01/12MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 29,072-Square Foot Net-Leased Property
PU
01/11MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Completes Five-Property 603-Room Hospitality Portfolio Sale
PU
01/10Marcus & Millichap's Institutional Property Advisors Completes $80.8M Sale of Property ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 172 M - -
Net income 2021 119 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 947 M 1 947 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 49,09 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-4.66%1 945
CBRE GROUP, INC.-1.87%34 924
KE HOLDINGS INC.13.22%27 129
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-9.21%14 502
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-2.56%13 245
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-12.74%7 618