Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 10,810-Square Foot Net-Leased Property

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, January 13, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of La Petite Academy, a 10,810-square foot net-leased property located in Kansas City, Missouri.

" The Marcus & Millichap team, and Blake Burnett specifically, went above and beyond to keep a deal together that could of easily gone sideways at least four separate times and with a complex Institutional Buyer" stated the seller. "Several unique, tricky issues arose and every time it looked like the deal would not close, some extra effort proved to be the difference."

Blake Burnett, First Vice President Investments in Marcus & Millichap's Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a developer located in Arlington, Texas. The buyer, a Institutional REIT, was also secured by Blake Burnett. Bradley Barham, Broker, assisted in closing this transaction.

La Petite Academy is located at 9071 NE 81st Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri. The Tenant, La Petite Academy is owned and operated by the Learning Care Group based out of Novi, Michigan.