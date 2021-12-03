Log in
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 10,850-Square Foot Office Building

12/03/2021
LEWISVILLE, TEXAS, December 3, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Medical Professional Building, a 10,850-square foot office property located in Lewisville, Texas.

"The buyer was using funds from a 1031 exchange from the sale of an apartment complex" says Richard Robson. "He was able to transition to multiple medical office properties that require a lot less hands on management and earn a higher yield".

Garrett Wolfe and Joseph Jaques, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Richard Robson and Tommy Lovell III, also investment specialists at Marcus and Millichap's Dallas Office.

Medical Professional Building is located at 541 W Main St in Lewisville, Texas.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 22:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
