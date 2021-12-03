Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 10,850-Square Foot Office Building
LEWISVILLE, TEXAS, December 3, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Medical Professional Building, a 10,850-square foot office property located in Lewisville, Texas.
"The buyer was using funds from a 1031 exchange from the sale of an apartment complex" says Richard Robson. "He was able to transition to multiple medical office properties that require a lot less hands on management and earn a higher yield".
Garrett Wolfe and Joseph Jaques, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Richard Robson and Tommy Lovell III, also investment specialists at Marcus and Millichap's Dallas Office.
Medical Professional Building is located at 541 W Main St in Lewisville, Texas.
