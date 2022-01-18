Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 11,328-Square Feet Of Land
01/18/2022 | 03:10pm EST
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, January 18, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 601 University, a 0.76-AC redevelopment opportunity located in the heart of the Cultural District of Fort Worth, Texas.
Brett Budde and Joe Santelli, of Marcus & Millichap had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a private investor, was also secured by Mr. Budde and Mr. Santelli.
601 University is located at 601 University Dr and 3001-3009 W 5th St in Fort Worth, TX. The total offering was equal to 0.76-AC with two buildings on the site, at 8,450-SF and 7,650-SF each. "Within the first day of marketing the asset, we were already receiving full-list offers and eventually multiple qualified offers at-or-above list price. This is a true testament to the tremendous activity and growth potential we're experiencing in the Fort Worth urban markets". Said Budde. "With a versatile asset such as this, we were able to experience a robust buyer pool, with developers and investors of several different product types interested in this opportunity. The demand for well-located urban infill sites, such as 601 University, is at an all-time high as investors aim to service the strong population growth we're experiencing in the major urban markets of Texas". Said Santelli.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 20:09:01 UTC.