Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 11,328-Square Feet Of Land

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, January 18, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 601 University, a 0.76-AC redevelopment opportunity located in the heart of the Cultural District of Fort Worth, Texas.

Brett Budde and Joe Santelli, of Marcus & Millichap had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a private investor, was also secured by Mr. Budde and Mr. Santelli.

601 University is located at 601 University Dr and 3001-3009 W 5th St in Fort Worth, TX. The total offering was equal to 0.76-AC with two buildings on the site, at 8,450-SF and 7,650-SF each. "Within the first day of marketing the asset, we were already receiving full-list offers and eventually multiple qualified offers at-or-above list price. This is a true testament to the tremendous activity and growth potential we're experiencing in the Fort Worth urban markets". Said Budde. "With a versatile asset such as this, we were able to experience a robust buyer pool, with developers and investors of several different product types interested in this opportunity. The demand for well-located urban infill sites, such as 601 University, is at an all-time high as investors aim to service the strong population growth we're experiencing in the major urban markets of Texas". Said Santelli.