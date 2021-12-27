Log in
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 11,500-Square Foot Net-Leased Property

12/27/2021 | 01:47pm EST
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, December 27, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Texas Medical Institute, a 11,500-square foot net-leased property located in Fort Worth, Texas.

"Our marketing efforts procured over 20 offers in two weeks of marketing" states Michael Hansen, an Associate in Marcus & Millichap's Dallas office. "Most of the offers came in at or above list price. They also included short due-diligence periods, and many offered non-refundable earnest money on day one. Nearly 85% of the offers came from out-of-state investors. Over half of the offers came from investors who have never owned medical office assets before."

He continues "I think this highlights the Marcus & Millichap platform's ability to drive capital migration across locales and product types better than anyone else. It also reinforces the narratives that the market puts a premium on owning in Texas and owning strong MOB assets."

Michael J. Hansen had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a private investor, was also secured by Mr. Hansen.

"The seller was pleased with the purchaser's execution" says Hansen. "The higher-than-expected sale proceeds will be used to expand the practice across DFW. The purchaser was in a 1031 exchange. They offered all cash and closed ahead of an already tight timeline. They are pleased to have acquired the home of a successful and growing medical operator and look forward to their long-term partnership."

Texas Medical Institute is located at 3304 SE Loop 820 in Fort Worth, Texas.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 18:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
