  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 12,800-Square Foot Mixed-Use Building in New York, NY

08/31/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
New York, NY, August 31, 2021- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 98 Forsyth Street, a 12,800-square foot mixed-use property located in New York, NY, according to John Krueger, regional manager of the firm's Manhattan office. The asset sold for $5,950,000.

Said Boukhalfa, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Manhattan office, on behalf of the seller, 98 Forsyth Corp, secured the buyer, YYY Realty CO LLC.

John Krueger, Regional Manager, Broker, of the Manhattan office, assisted in closing this transaction. Boukhalfa comments, 'Investors who believe in the resilient and long-term strength and value of New York City real estate continue to invest here. Gone are the three months apartment rent concessions. New York City landlords today are quickly renting their units at asking prices which is resulting in further CAP rate depression and higher values. My team and I are continuously being asked to reevaluate owners' properties in the New York metro area.'

The property is located at 98 Forsyth St in New York, NY. It was built in 1900 and hosts 8 units.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 17:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
