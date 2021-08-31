Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 12,800-Square Foot Mixed-Use Building in New York, NY

New York, NY, August 31, 2021- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 98 Forsyth Street, a 12,800-square foot mixed-use property located in New York, NY, according to John Krueger, regional manager of the firm's Manhattan office. The asset sold for $5,950,000.

Said Boukhalfa, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Manhattan office, on behalf of the seller, 98 Forsyth Corp, secured the buyer, YYY Realty CO LLC.

John Krueger, Regional Manager, Broker, of the Manhattan office, assisted in closing this transaction. Boukhalfa comments, 'Investors who believe in the resilient and long-term strength and value of New York City real estate continue to invest here. Gone are the three months apartment rent concessions. New York City landlords today are quickly renting their units at asking prices which is resulting in further CAP rate depression and higher values. My team and I are continuously being asked to reevaluate owners' properties in the New York metro area.'

The property is located at 98 Forsyth St in New York, NY. It was built in 1900 and hosts 8 units.