Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 122-Room Hospitality Property

SAN ANTONIO, TX, April 21, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Holiday Inn & Suites San Antonio Northwest, a 122-room hospitality property located in San Antonio, TX, according to Bruce E. Bentley III, regional manager of the firm's Austin office.

Allan Miller and Chris Gomes, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Austin and Dallas offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, an individual/personal trust, was procured by Miller and Gomes. Holiday Inn & Suites San Antonio Northwest is located at 5535 University Heights Blvd in San Antonio, TX.

"The upper-midscale property is situated in a prime location with easy access to multiple market demand generators," Miller pointed out. "The University of Texas San Antonio, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, and the RIM Shopping Center are all located within 5 miles of the property, a major asset that piqued the buyer's interest in the investment." To build on this, Gomes explained how "the attractive basis at a discount to replacement cost paired with the competitive location making this a lucrative addition to any investor's portfolio."

The Miller-Gomes Hotel Team of Marcus & Millichap has sold over 480 hotels across the nation. To date, this is the 26th hotel sale in the San Antonio MSA by the Miller-Gomes Hotel team. The Team currently has nearly 50 active listings across 12 states with 32 assets under contract.

