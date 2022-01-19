Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 138-Room Hospitality Property

LITTLE ROCK, AR, January 19, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Motel 6/Studio 6 Little Rock West, a 138-room hospitality property located in Little Rock, AR, according to Bruce E. Bentley III, regional manager of the firm's Austin office.

Allan Miller, Chris Gomes and Steve Swenholt, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Austin and Dallas offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a limited liability company, was procured and represented by Miller, Gomes and Swenholt with Elizabeth Williams, Broker, assisting in closing this transaction.

Motel 6/Studio 6 Little Rock West is located at 10524 West Markham Street in Little Rock, AR. This three-story hotel was unphased by the downturn of the market in 2020 and has increased room revenues year-over-year. Located within seven miles from downtown Little Rock, the hotel is properly positioned to take advantage of business and leisure travel in the market.

