  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 138-Room Hospitality Property

01/19/2022 | 12:55pm EST
LITTLE ROCK, AR, January 19, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Motel 6/Studio 6 Little Rock West, a 138-room hospitality property located in Little Rock, AR, according to Bruce E. Bentley III, regional manager of the firm's Austin office.

Allan Miller, Chris Gomes and Steve Swenholt, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Austin and Dallas offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a limited liability company, was procured and represented by Miller, Gomes and Swenholt with Elizabeth Williams, Broker, assisting in closing this transaction.

Motel 6/Studio 6 Little Rock West is located at 10524 West Markham Street in Little Rock, AR. This three-story hotel was unphased by the downturn of the market in 2020 and has increased room revenues year-over-year. Located within seven miles from downtown Little Rock, the hotel is properly positioned to take advantage of business and leisure travel in the market.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 17:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
