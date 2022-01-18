Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 15,000-Square-Foot Industrial Building

DUNCANVILLE, TX, January 18, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced today the sale of 1414 North Main Street, a fully leased, multi-tenant, 15,000-square-foot industrial property located in Duncanville, Texas, according to Tim A. Speck, division manager of the firm's Dallas office.

Adam Abushagur, senior managing director investments, and Tyler Ranft, associate, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor.

"This is an exciting opportunity for both parties. The seller capitalized on leases in place and the demand in the marketplace," continued Ranft, "The Buyer looks forward to increasing cash flow and expanding his portfolio in Multi-Tenant, Shallow-Bay Industrial."

"By highlighting the property's value-add opportunity, our team facilitated seven offers, and the property sold at nine percent over asking within two weeks of hitting the market," said Abushagur.

1414 North Main Street is located in Duncanville, Texas. The subject property is situated on 0.75 acres of land and was built in 1987.