Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 16,135-Square-Foot Industrial Building

10/22/2021 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
HOUSTON, TEXAS, October 21, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced today the sale of 7011 Brittmoore Road, a fully-leased, 16,135-square-foot, multi-tenant, industrial property located in Houston, Texas, according to Tim A. Speck, division manager of the firm's Dallas office.

Adam Abushagur, senior managing director investments, and Maria Pappas, associate, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor.

"The property was a desirable, value-add opportunity, as the asset generates additional income with a long-term cell phone tower lease. Our team facilitated 19 acceptable offers from both in-state and out-of-state investors," commented Pappas.

"By conveying the tenant's disinterest in acquiring the property to the buyer, our team overcame the challenge of a 30-day-right of first refusal allotted to cellular company," said Abushagur.

7011 Brittmoore Road is located in Houston, Texas. The subject property is situated on 1 acre of land and was built in 1983.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 08:03:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
04:04aMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 94-Unit Apartment Building
PU
04:04aMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 16,135-Square-Foot Industrial Building
PU
10/21MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 14,820-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Fair..
PU
10/21MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 25,515-Square-Foot Retail Property in Olathe, ..
PU
10/21MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 45-Unit Apartment Building
PU
10/20MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 6-Unit Apartment Building in Worcester, MA
PU
10/20MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Griffith and Pepdjonovic of Marcus & Millichap Arrange $3,670,000 Mul..
PU
10/20MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 11,500-Square-Foot Industrial Building
PU
10/20MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 20-Unit Apartment Building in Portland, OR
PU
10/20MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 41 Acre Manufactured Home Community, RV Park a..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 971 M - -
Net income 2021 85,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 804 M 1 804 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 45,59 $
Average target price 37,00 $
Spread / Average Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.22.46%1 804
CBRE GROUP, INC.63.19%33 679
KE HOLDINGS INC.-59.28%29 844
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-31.35%23 422
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED71.41%12 924
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION42.21%8 805