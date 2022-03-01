Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 16,500 Square Foot Retail Property in Brooklyn, NY
03/01/2022 | 12:09pm EST
Brooklyn, NY, March 1, 2022-- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 100 Neptune Ave, a 16,500 square foot retail property located in Brooklyn, NY, according to John Horowitz, first vice president/district manager of the firm's Brooklyn office. The asset sold for $8,570,000.
Jakub H. Nowak, Matthew Rosenzweig and Jonathan Codorniu, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Brooklyn office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, an individual/personal trust, was secured and represented by Jakub H. Nowak, Matthew Rosenzweig and Jonathan Codorniu.
"100 Neptune Ave is a substantial building that sits on the Belt Parkway at the Gateway of three neighborhoods, Sheepshead Bay, Brighton Beach and Manhattan Beach." said Rosenzweig. "As a vacant former automotive facility, it offered great potential to buyers looking to reimagine this key location into uses such as office, retail, school, distribution facility and self-storage. Our team exposed the property to every one of these buyer types and generated an auction-like environment from multiple bidders across the real estate spectrum, ultimate yielding a sales price that exceeded the seller's price by $120,000."
100 Neptune Ave is located in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, NY. It comprises 30,000 square feet across two levels. The site has been vacant since a lease expired with Volkswagen dealership just prior to the pandemic.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
With nearly 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 13,255 transactions in 2021 with a value of approximately $84 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 17:08:01 UTC.