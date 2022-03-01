Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 16,500 Square Foot Retail Property in Brooklyn, NY

03/01/2022 | 12:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brooklyn, NY, March 1, 2022-- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 100 Neptune Ave, a 16,500 square foot retail property located in Brooklyn, NY, according to John Horowitz, first vice president/district manager of the firm's Brooklyn office. The asset sold for $8,570,000.

Jakub H. Nowak, Matthew Rosenzweig and Jonathan Codorniu, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Brooklyn office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, an individual/personal trust, was secured and represented by Jakub H. Nowak, Matthew Rosenzweig and Jonathan Codorniu.

"100 Neptune Ave is a substantial building that sits on the Belt Parkway at the Gateway of three neighborhoods, Sheepshead Bay, Brighton Beach and Manhattan Beach." said Rosenzweig. "As a vacant former automotive facility, it offered great potential to buyers looking to reimagine this key location into uses such as office, retail, school, distribution facility and self-storage. Our team exposed the property to every one of these buyer types and generated an auction-like environment from multiple bidders across the real estate spectrum, ultimate yielding a sales price that exceeded the seller's price by $120,000."

100 Neptune Ave is located in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, NY. It comprises 30,000 square feet across two levels. The site has been vacant since a lease expired with Volkswagen dealership just prior to the pandemic.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With nearly 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 13,255 transactions in 2021 with a value of approximately $84 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 17:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
12:09pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 16,500 Square Foot Retail Property in Brooklyn..
PU
10:06aMARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
02/28MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Small Property Sales Doubled Last Year
PU
02/28MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranged The Sale Of Two Multifamily Properties In Brooklyn, NY
PU
02/25MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of Class B Multifamily Complex for $5.1M
PU
02/25MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Completes Two-Property Multifamily Asset Sale in Long Beach
PU
02/24MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of Madison Self Storage
PU
02/24MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of A 121,101-SF Redevelopment Property For $6.55M
PU
02/24MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of The Worcester District Attorney's Office in Worc..
PU
02/23MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Collaborative Marcus & Millichap Effort Arranges The Sale Of A Class ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 172 M - -
Net income 2021 119 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 973 M 1 973 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 49,73 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-3.36%1 973
CBRE GROUP, INC.-10.75%31 765
KE HOLDINGS INC.-3.53%23 115
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-7.96%14 402
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-9.44%12 426
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-27.42%6 256