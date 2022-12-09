Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 16,637-Square Foot Office Building
12/09/2022 | 02:43pm EST
Marcus & Millichap Arranges The Sale Of A 16,637-Square Foot Office Building
December 09, 2022
WALTHAM, MA, December 9, 2022 -- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 230 Second Ave, a 16,637-square foot office property located in Waltham, MA, according to Thomas Shihadeh, regional manager of the firm's Boston office. The asset sold for $3,400,000.
Harrison Klein and Luigi Lessa, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Boston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The Klein Group also secured the buyer, a private investor.
Agents Klein & Lessa comment, "Given the uncertainty in the market and distinct structure of the deal, it took a unique buyer to successfully close on the property. The buyer saw the opportunity to use their 1031 exchange proceeds to secure an extremely well-located asset."
230 Second Ave is located at in Waltham, MA.
