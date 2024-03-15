Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 16-unit-Apartment Building
March 15, 2024 at 05:50 pm EDT
Share
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges The Sale Of A 16-unit-Apartment Building
March 15, 2024
LinkedIn Email App
SUMNER, WA, March 15, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 1314 Maple, a 16-unit apartment property located in Sumner, Washington. The asset sold for $3,620,000.
Kellan Moll, Mitchell Loofburrow and Scott Morasch, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Seattle office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.
1314 Maple is located at 1314 Maple Street in Sumner, Washington. The property is comprised of Studio and Urban 1 Bedroom units, averaging 458 square feet and serves the upper end of the submarket's tenant base with in-place rents well north of $3.00/sqft. The Sellers completed a $1M+ interior and exterior renovation to deliver a boutique Class A product truly incomparable to any submarket competitors. The first-time Buyers were able to take advantage of the assumable Agency Financing originated by MMCC in 2021 that carries a 3.5% fixed rate through 2031 at 65% LTV, and provides over 200bps of positive leverage.
The sale Price Per Square Foot of $495 for 1314 Maple shatters the previous record for multifamily assets in the Puyallup/Sumner submarket by over $140/sqft, or more than 40% (per CoStar data and Public Record).
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on
15 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
15 March 2024 21:48:55 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.