Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:59 2022-08-17 am EDT
40.27 USD   -1.00%
11:44aMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 18,159-Square Foot Retail Property in Acton, MA
PU
08/15MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of Chipotle Mexican Grill with Mobile Order Pickup Lane in Miami Gardens
PU
08/15MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers $10.25M Deal for Three-Property Portfolio in Daytona Beach
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 18,159-Square Foot Retail Property in Acton, MA

08/17/2022 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges The Sale Of A 18,159-Square Foot Retail Property in Acton, MA
August 17, 2022

Acton, MA, August 17, 2022 -- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Circle Furniture Center, a 18,159-square foot retail property located in Acton, MA, according to Thomas Shihadeh, regional manager of the firm's Boston office. The asset sold within 1% of the asking price after the comprehensive marketing campaign.

Laurie Ann Drinkwater and Seth J. Richard, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Boston and Manhattan offices respectively, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the sellers. The Richard Drinkwater Retail Group also secured the local buyers.

LA Drinkwater notes, "We are pleased to have represented the long-time owners of this meticulously maintained property. They were excellent stewards of the property in the decades that they owned and operated the property and were a pleasure to represent."

Seth Richard adds, "We were very impressed with the overall quality of the asset. We knew that the unique location, with so little retail competition, was going to create a lot of interest but were still surprised at the overall response. The new owners are getting a very nice property that should provide stable and consistent returns throughout their ownership and we thank them for their professionalism throughout the process."

Circle Furniture Center is located at 425 Great Rd in Acton, MA. The property is a six-unit retail center that was 100% occupied at the time of sale with five of those tenants in their spaces for more than 10 years.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 15:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
11:44aMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 18,159-Square Foot Retail Property in Acton, M..
PU
08/15MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of Chipotle Mexican Grill with Mobile Order Pickup L..
PU
08/15MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers $10.25M Deal for Three-Property Portfolio in Daytona Beach
PU
08/15MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the sale of a Downtown Ventura Industrial Building
PU
08/12MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 11,332-Square-Foot Retail Property in Zionsvil..
PU
08/12MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 69-Room Hospitality Property in Osage Beach, M..
PU
08/12MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 20,000-Square Foot Net-Leased Property
PU
08/11MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 51,170-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Po..
PU
08/11MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 23,776-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Ni..
PU
08/11MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 12,945-Square-Foot Retail Property in Lawrence..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 491 M - -
Net income 2022 158 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 3,69%
Capitalization 1 625 M 1 625 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 40,67 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-20.97%1 625
CBRE GROUP, INC.-19.56%27 437
KE HOLDINGS INC.-20.83%20 142
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED16.42%14 537
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-38.35%9 232
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-30.76%8 936