Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 2,628-Square Foot Net-Leased Property
03/25/2022 | 06:53pm EDT
ALBUQUERQUE, NM, March 25, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Jack in the Box, a 2,628-square foot net-leased property located in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Matthew Cohen, Associate, Ryan Wolf, First Vice President Investments, and Vincent Knipp, Senior Managing Director Investments, in Marcus & Millichap's Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a partnership. The team was able to generate over 10 offers on the property.
Jack in the Box is located at 301 98th St NW in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
With nearly 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 13,255 transactions in 2021 with a value of approximately $84 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.
