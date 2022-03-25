Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 2,628-Square Foot Net-Leased Property

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, March 25, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Jack in the Box, a 2,628-square foot net-leased property located in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Matthew Cohen, Associate, Ryan Wolf, First Vice President Investments, and Vincent Knipp, Senior Managing Director Investments, in Marcus & Millichap's Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a partnership. The team was able to generate over 10 offers on the property.

Jack in the Box is located at 301 98th St NW in Albuquerque, New Mexico.