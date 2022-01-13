Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 20,088-Square Foot Retail Property

HOUSTON, TEXAS, January 13, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Coronado Village, a 20,088-square foot retail property located in Houston, Texas, according to Ford Noe, Regional Manager of the firm's Houston office.

Riley Sharman, Senior Associate in Marcus & Millichap's Houston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a Los Angeles based limited liability company, private investor. "Due to certain value add components, we were able to generate multiple competitive offers and we selected a qualified local buyer that was the best fit overall for this type of asset. Ultimately the Seller was successful and able to reinvest the proceeds into another out-of-state retail property," said Sharman.

Coronado Village is located at 12611 Woodforest Boulevard in Houston, Texas.

