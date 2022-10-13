Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:44 2022-10-13 pm EDT
34.66 USD   +1.72%
01:02pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 8,600-Square Foot Office Building in Montclair, NJ
PU
01:02pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 69,200-Square Foot Industrial Building in Totowa, NJ
PU
01:02pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 57,816-Square Foot Retail Property in East Brunswick, NJ
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 20,560-Square Foot Office Building in Johnston, RI

10/13/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges The Sale Of A 20,560-Square Foot Office Building in Johnston, RI
October 13, 2022

Johnston, RI, October 13, 2022 -- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of US Citizenship & Immigration Services, a 20,560-square foot office property located in Johnston, RI, according to Thomas Shihadeh, regional manager of the firms Boston office. The asset sold for $10,250,000.

Laurie Ann Drinkwater and Seth J. Richard, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Boston and Manhattan offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the private ownership group.

Richard comments, "This was such a unique opportunity in the marketplace given that it was a LEED certified build to suit project with a lease backed by the US Government. The term of the lease was short but these facilities typically renew at a very high rate and with the recent tenant expansion within the building it was clear how important this regional facility is."

Drinkwater adds, "The exceptional care and meticulous maintenance the original developers exhibited coupled with the tenancy were an ideal match for the purchasers to complete their 1031 exchange. There was nothing else like this property available in the marketplace."

US Citizenship & Immigration Services is located at 1543 Atwood Ave in Johnston, RI.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 17:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
01:02pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 8,600-Square Foot Office Building in Montclair..
PU
01:02pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 69,200-Square Foot Industrial Building in Toto..
PU
01:02pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 57,816-Square Foot Retail Property in East Bru..
PU
01:02pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 20,560-Square Foot Office Building in Johnston..
PU
10/12Marcus & Millichap, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results And Host Webcas..
BU
10/12Marcus & Millichap : Negotiates The Sale Of A 5,129-Square Foot Owner User Gas Station In ..
PU
10/12Marcus & Millichap : Facilitates The Sale Of A 66,385-Square-Foot Industrial Building In D..
PU
10/12Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 5,000 Square Foot Apartment Building in Brookl..
PU
10/12Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of a Seven-Unit Apartment Community in San Diego
PU
10/11Marcus & Millichap : The Griffith Pepdjonovic Group Of Marcus & Millichap Brokers The Sale..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 451 M - -
Net income 2022 130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 4,40%
Capitalization 1 361 M 1 361 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 34,07 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-33.79%1 361
CBRE GROUP, INC.-36.85%21 537
KE HOLDINGS INC.-30.37%17 662
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-5.28%11 828
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-40.47%7 683
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-53.70%6 939