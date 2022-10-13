Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 20,560-Square Foot Office Building in Johnston, RI
10/13/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Arranges The Sale Of A 20,560-Square Foot Office Building in Johnston, RI
October 13, 2022
Johnston, RI, October 13, 2022 -- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of US Citizenship & Immigration Services, a 20,560-square foot office property located in Johnston, RI, according to Thomas Shihadeh, regional manager of the firms Boston office. The asset sold for $10,250,000.
Laurie Ann Drinkwater and Seth J. Richard, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Boston and Manhattan offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the private ownership group.
Richard comments, "This was such a unique opportunity in the marketplace given that it was a LEED certified build to suit project with a lease backed by the US Government. The term of the lease was short but these facilities typically renew at a very high rate and with the recent tenant expansion within the building it was clear how important this regional facility is."
Drinkwater adds, "The exceptional care and meticulous maintenance the original developers exhibited coupled with the tenancy were an ideal match for the purchasers to complete their 1031 exchange. There was nothing else like this property available in the marketplace."
US Citizenship & Immigration Services is located at 1543 Atwood Ave in Johnston, RI.
