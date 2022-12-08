Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges The Sale Of A 22,490 Square Foot Self Storage December 06, 2022

BEND, OR, December 6, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Summit Self Storage, a 22,490-square foot self-storage located in Bend, OR, according to Joel Deis, regional manager of the firm's Portland office. The asset sold for $4,200,000.



Christopher R. Secreto and Samuel Olson, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Portland office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Christopher R. Secreto and Edward Milton-Moncivaiz, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Seattle office. The buyer, who lives in the state of Washington, completed a 1031 exchange after having sold a self-storage facility in Texas.



Summit Self Storage is located at 720 SE 9th St in Bend, OR. The Facility was built in 1976-77. It has 146 units and was 98% occupied at closing.