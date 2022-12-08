Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:50 2022-12-08 pm EST
35.44 USD   +1.24%
01:38pSector Update: Financial Stocks Staying on Positive Ground
MT
01:13pMarcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a Fort Myers Shopping Center for $13.2 Million
PU
01:13pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 22,490 Square Foot Self Storage
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 22,490 Square Foot Self Storage

12/08/2022 | 01:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges The Sale Of A 22,490 Square Foot Self Storage
December 06, 2022
BEND, OR, December 6, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Summit Self Storage, a 22,490-square foot self-storage located in Bend, OR, according to Joel Deis, regional manager of the firm's Portland office. The asset sold for $4,200,000.

Christopher R. Secreto and Samuel Olson, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Portland office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Christopher R. Secreto and Edward Milton-Moncivaiz, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Seattle office. The buyer, who lives in the state of Washington, completed a 1031 exchange after having sold a self-storage facility in Texas.

Summit Self Storage is located at 720 SE 9th St in Bend, OR. The Facility was built in 1976-77. It has 146 units and was 98% occupied at closing.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 18:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
01:38pSector Update: Financial Stocks Staying on Positive Ground
MT
01:13pMarcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a Fort Myers Shopping Center for $13.2 Million
PU
01:13pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 22,490 Square Foot Self Storage
PU
01:13pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 210,000-Square-Foot Shopping Center in the Col..
PU
04:00aMarcus & Millichap Subsidiary Brokers $116 Million Sale of Multifamily Property in Ariz..
MT
12/07Institutional Property Advisors Brokers $116 Million Multifamily Asset Sale in Metropol..
BU
12/07Availability Of Financing Top Concer : Marcus & Millichap
PU
12/07Marcus & Millichap : Brokers Sale of 274-Unit Self-Storage Property
PU
12/07Marcus & Millichap : Brokers Neighborhood Shopping Center Sale in South Florida for $57 Mi..
PU
12/05Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Mid Florida Eye Center for $6,675,000
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 451 M - -
Net income 2022 130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 4,29%
Capitalization 1 377 M 1 377 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 35,00 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-31.99%1 377
CBRE GROUP, INC.-29.19%23 597
KE HOLDINGS INC.-20.48%20 094
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED6.16%13 345
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-41.56%8 431
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-40.13%7 654